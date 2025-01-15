1/11/25 AEW Collision viewership

Jan 15, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Collision last Saturday night drew 337,000 viewers, just 8,000 viewers down from last week’s broadcast. The show faced competition from the NFL game which aired on Amazon Prime. Collision drew a 0.09 rating in 18-49, the same number it did last week and was #7 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

