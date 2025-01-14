Vince McMahon’s attorney claims there will be no indictments after probe

Vince McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a statement asserting, “The recent federal investigation resulted in no criminal indictments from the Southern District of New York, while the SEC settlement pertains to minor accounting issues at WWE that are unrelated to this case. Any claims to the contrary made by Janel Grant’s team are merely a desperate PR tactic.”

The statement responds to Janel Grant’s legal team filing a new motion requesting a status conference regarding her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

Grant’s lawsuit was put on hold for six months in May while McMahon was under federal investigation. The stay was lifted in December. On January 10, Grant’s team alleged that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York were continuing their criminal investigation.

On the same day, McMahon settled his SEC charges related to undisclosed settlements. According to the SEC, McMahon agreed to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse WWE $1.33 million after admitting to violating the Securities Exchange Act.

McMahon stated, “The case is closed. Today marks the end of nearly three years of investigations by various government agencies. There has been significant speculation about the government’s inquiries and the potential outcomes. As today’s resolution demonstrates, much of that speculation was unfounded and misleading.”

As noted, Janel Grant’s attorney filed another motion in lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE this week, following Vince McMahon reaching a $1.7 million settlement with SEC over hush-money deals.

