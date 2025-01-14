The brother of Corey Graves says this is not a work, former WWE announcer wants to work with Graves
– Corey Graves brother Sam Adonis posted on social media saying “Not A Work”.
Not A Work…
— Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) January 14, 2025
– Kevin Kelly wants to do commentary with Corey Graves.
Put me and @WWEGraves together at the desk. Corey would become the biggest commentary star in wrestling because I would actively try to get him over. Let his star shine.
— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) January 14, 2025