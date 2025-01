Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT…

– Tony D vs Ridge Holland for the NXT North American Title

– Oba Femi vs Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Title

"I am the NXT Champion! If I want Eddy, I get Eddy!"@Obaofwwe is on a mission to end @EddyThorpe_WWE for GOOD! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/v0Wtl3uDeP — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email