WWE crowns the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai on Raw on Netflix to become The First Ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Congratulations to your first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion @Real_Valkyria. The beginning of a brand new legacy…in a brand new era. pic.twitter.com/uYJoluVCfL — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2025

