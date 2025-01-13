Penta makes his WWE debut

Penta defeated Chad Gable in a very good debut television match, he did all of his signature moves, after the match he gets the microphone from Jackie Redmond, and he wants everyone to know that he has waited for this moment. WWE is his home, and this is the new Penta era!

This was a fantastic bilingual promo from Penta, it was authentic and heartfelt with his family in the front row.

