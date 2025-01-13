Bad Bunny expresses a desire to return to wrestling, WWE selling Pentagon Jr’s merchandise

– Bad Bunny expressed a strong desire to return to wrestling in WWE, stating, “I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring.” Reflecting on his past experiences, he admitted, “I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother.” Although he’s uncertain about the timing of his next appearance, he noted, “When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know.” He emphasized the importance of preparation for his return, saying, “I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

Source: Rolling Stone

– WWE Shop has put out a post promoting Pentagon Jr’s merchandise ahead of his debut on WWE Raw

