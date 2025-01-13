AEW wrestle expecting a child, WWE superstar’s pet passes away, Lyra Valkyria on tonight’s match

– Danhausen announced he and his wife are expecting a child. Congrats to the couple.

– Lyra Valkyria says she will become the first ever Women’s IC Champion on RAW tonight

There is no second place in what we do Today @ImKingKota and I make history but there will only be one 'first ever' pic.twitter.com/CpSRurnBQI — LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) January 13, 2025

– WWE star Carlito says goodbye to his beloved dog who passed away after 15 years

