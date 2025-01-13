AEW wrestle expecting a child, WWE superstar’s pet passes away, Lyra Valkyria on tonight’s match

Jan 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Danhausen announced he and his wife are expecting a child. Congrats to the couple.

Lyra Valkyria says she will become the first ever Women’s IC Champion on RAW tonight

– WWE star Carlito says goodbye to his beloved dog who passed away after 15 years

