2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Female of the year

2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Female of the year

Rhea Ripley (34%, 156 Votes)

Toni Storm (27%, 121 Votes)

Liv Morgan (24%, 109 Votes)

Chelsea Green (6%, 29 Votes)

Roxanne Perez (4%, 19 Votes)

Mariah May (3%, 12 Votes)

Athena (2%, 8 Votes)

Total Voters: 454

Click here for the 2024 GERWECK.NET Awards

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email