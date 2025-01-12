Sumie Sakai wrestles her final match

Japanese professional wrestler Sumie Sakai wrestled her last match at tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Congrats @SumieSakai on a great career. Stoked to have been here to see your last match. pic.twitter.com/13Mx3IJ0TJ — Lars Frederiksen (@RootsRadicals01) January 12, 2025

