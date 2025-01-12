Sumie Sakai wrestles her final match

Jan 12, 2025 - by James Walsh

Japanese professional wrestler Sumie Sakai wrestled her last match at tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alicia Atout

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal