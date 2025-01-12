Quick preview for WWE Raw on Netflix

– WWE Monday Night Raw (Netflix) Match Cards/Previews – January 13, 2025:

1. Street Fight Match – Damian Priest vs Finn Balor.

2. Women’s Intercontinental Championship Finals- Lyra Valkyrie vs Dakota Kai.

3. Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser.

4. Chad Gable vs A Mystery Luchador Superstar.

5. Gunther to appear.

What will @CMPunk have in store for #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night?

SAN JOSE

— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2025