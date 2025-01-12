Quick preview for WWE Raw on Netflix
– WWE Monday Night Raw (Netflix) Match Cards/Previews – January 13, 2025:
1. Street Fight Match – Damian Priest vs Finn Balor.
2. Women’s Intercontinental Championship Finals- Lyra Valkyrie vs Dakota Kai.
3. Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser.
4. Chad Gable vs A Mystery Luchador Superstar.
5. Gunther to appear.
What will @CMPunk have in store for #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night?
SAN JOSE
️ https://t.co/7WyGr3mzCB
▶️ https://t.co/RqCV6U3WBj pic.twitter.com/wdUwSBwAwn
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2025