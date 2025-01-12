Mercedes Monè says she had a panic attack before her Wrestle Dynasty

Mercedes Monè reveals she had a panic attack before her Wrestle Dynasty match vs Mina Shirakawa at the Tokyo Dome:

“I have nerves and butterflies for all my big matches, my match at the Tokyo Dome against Mina was somehow different.

From the moment I landed in Japan, where I actually bawled my eyes out with both disbelief and gratitude, to the morning of the event, where I had an actual panic attack, making history was the last thing on my mind.

Kev could see my condition on the bus ride and asked: ‘Are you nervous or just excited?’ I replied, ‘Both.’ Truly, it was my lifelong dream to have a match at this level at the Tokyo Dome, so I was beyond excited. Along with the rich wrestling history, I feel as though, in some strange way, Japan, like Mexico, is another home. Yet, for all my joy, I was likewise petrified.

I didn’t want to let the promoters down. I didn’t want to let the fans down. I didn’t want to let Mina down. I especially, and as always, didn’t want to let the women wrestlers of today AND tomorrow down. I want New Japan, and all promotions, globally, for that matter, to know that we female athletes deserve prominent recognition and a prominent place on the card.”

(via her weekly Monè Mag)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

