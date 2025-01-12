Matt Riddle captures the MLW title

Matt Riddle defeated Satoshi Kojima to become MLW World Heavyweight Champion on Saturday night.

AND NEW BRO! Years in the making, the @SuperKingofBros Matt Riddle is the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion!!!#MLWKings ▶️ https://t.co/e0IQKFbxiu pic.twitter.com/hf0bFYK9NA — MLW (@MLW) January 12, 2025

