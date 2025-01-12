Attorney for Janel Grant issues public statement in response to the Vince Mcmahon settlement news

Former WWE owner Vince McMahon announced his “retirement” in 2022 after claims were made that he agreed to pay millions of dollars in hush money to women over a 16-year period. Vince was still involved with the company but then resigned in January of 2024 after Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against him for sex trafficking.

It was announced earlier today that Vince settled charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission related to his failure to disclose to the company’s board settlement agreements with two women on behalf of himself and WWE. According to SEC, Vince has been fined $400,000 and will reimburse WWE for $1,330,915,90.

Following the announcement, representation for Grant issued a statement…

NEW YORK – Today, the SEC found that on two separate occasions Vince McMahon violated the law when he paid hush money settlements in an attempt to keep allegations of abuse against him quiet.

Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and sexual assault and human trafficking survivor, released the following statement:

“During his time leading WWE, Vince McMahon acted as if rules did not apply to him, and now we have confirmation that he repeatedly broke the law to cover up his horrifying behavior, including human trafficking. The SEC’s charges prove that the NDA Vince McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into signing violates the law, and therefore her case must be heard in court. While prosecutors for the Southern District of New York continue their criminal investigation, we look forward to bringing forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation Ms. Grant endured at WWE by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.”

