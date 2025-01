Announcer of the year

2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Announcer of the year

Michael Cole (49%, 215 Votes)

Wade Barrett (15%, 68 Votes)

Nigel McGuinness (14%, 60 Votes)

Corey Graves (7%, 29 Votes)

Joe Tessitore (5%, 21 Votes)

Vic Joseph (2%, 7 Votes)

Ian Riccaboni (2%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 441

Click here for the 2024 GERWECK.NET year end awards

