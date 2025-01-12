AJ Styles comments on his recovery from injury, Chelsea Green wants Matt Cardona in WWE

– On the October 4th 2024 edition of Smackdown, AJ Styles suffered an injury in a match against Carmelo Hayes. Styles then revealed that he had suffered a “mid foot ligament sprain”. A fan recently asked Styles if he could provide an update on his injury and the response wasn’t as positive as we would have all hoped.

I'll be honest, this injury is challenging. https://t.co/uIwfcKWnMD — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 11, 2025

– Chelsea Green expressed her desire to see her husband, Matt Cardona, return to WWE. She said “I want to see Matt in WWE, honestly more than anything else, anything else that I even could want out of my career. I feel guilt because first of all, he supports me like no other. He’s so happy for me. He watches everything I do. He’s at shows when I’m winning championships. But at the end of the day, I go home and I know that this was his dream. I joke with you about the fact that I googled how to be a WWE Diva, but he didn’t. He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar. So I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves as, I mean, he was with WWE for a very, very, very long time. I think the fans want it too. Like, I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I just, I get a lot of people asking, you know, when’s he coming back? When’s he coming back? Gosh, I would love, love, love to see him back.“

