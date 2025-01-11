Viewership for AEW Dynamite, Worlds End PPV buys, Pac update

– 615,000 people watched AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night.

– Worlds End garnered the highest PPV buys for AEW since the All In show at Wembley, surpassing Full Gear 2024. For context, Full Gear outperformed both All Out and WrestleDream, making Worlds End a notable success for the company.

– PAC’s recent absence from TV was due to AEW giving him time off, he was not dealing with any injury.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

