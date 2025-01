Announced for next week’s Smackdown …

– Solo Sikoa Returns

– Tiffany Stratton vs Bayley for the WWE Women’s Title

– – Los Garza vs The Motor City Machine Guns

EXCLUSIVE: After their big victory, the Motor City Machine Guns are informed that they will face Los Garza in a No. 1 Contender's Match next week. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nzDWoDKWmm

— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025