Eric Bischoff on Hulk Hogan’s negative reaction

Eric Bischoff stated that the negative crowd response to Hulk Hogan was due to Hogan’s association with Donald Trump:

“If you’re someone who hasn’t spent a lot of time in California, particularly LA or San Francisco, you’ve heard all the stories about how liberal it is and all that. But until you’ve been there and realize just how intensely liberal and Democrat California is, you might not think that that could possibly be the reason why Hulk got booed. Hulk and Trump are kind of joined at the hip now, in the eyes of many. At least publicly, given Hulk’s involvement in, and of course, you’re gonna have some backlash in California. You can’t be shocked, you can’t be surprised.”

(Via 83 Weeks)

