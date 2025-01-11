CM Punk on his WWE dream matches

CM Punk comments on his WWE dream matches.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco on NightCap, Punk named Stone Cold Steve Austin as his dream match, while also mentioning his reverence for Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart.

“One name always comes to mind, and that’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. Unfortunately, he had to retire because of injuries, and he had a stroke, but Bret Hart is another one. Bret Hart would be a dream for me because that is a guy I looked up to when I was a kid.

“That’s a guy that helped get me into this sport from an interest perspective and that’s a guy who, to this day, I could text Bret right now and be like, ‘What’s up? I have a question and need some advice.’ He’ll hit me back right away. Much love to him.

“We have a pretty wealthy locker room when it comes to talent right now. There are a lot of people I would love to get in there with Gunther, he’s the champ on Raw. Would love to mix it up with my boy Cody (Rhodes).

As far as legends go, the ones that probably aren’t going to happen but are dream matches, Austin is number one with a bullet.”

