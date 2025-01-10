WWE SmackDown goes down from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

On tap for tonight’s show is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship, Chelsea Green vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, and new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will address the WWE Universe.

Featured below are WWE SmackDown results from Friday, January 10, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/10/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts us off as always. We then shoot inside a packed Moda Center in Portland, OR. where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are standing at ringside holding microphones.

They welcome us to the show and mention they will be the new commentary team going forward, with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee taking over on WWE Raw, and Corey Graves joining the WWE NXT commentary team.

We see arrival shots of new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman and others. An elaborate video package recapping the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show from this past Monday night airs.

Chaos With Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens, Jimmy Uso & The Bloodline

Once it wraps up, we return inside the Moda Center where we hear, “Ladies and gentlemen …” Out comes Paul Heyman to kick off this week’s show in the ring on the microphone. He talks about being proud to say now that there is one and only undisputed Tribal Chief on The Island of Relevancy. Roman Reigns.

Heyman continues and says Reigns has authorized Heyman to let us know what is next on his plate and he wants to share this news with us and one man – Cody Rhodes. Heyman invites Cody Rhodes down to the ring and Rhodes obliges and makes his way to the ring.

He settles inside the ring and Heyman goes on to tell Cody Rhodes how much of a credit he is to WWE. He then informs him, per Roman Reigns, that he intends to get back what is his, which is the Undisputed WWE Championship. He says he has also authorized to tell him Reigns has declared for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble.

“So, with that, respectfully. Cody Rhodes … what do you want to talk about?” Before he can answer, we hear Kevin Owens’ voice. The camera catches up with “The Prize Fighter” walking-and-talking in the crowd. He tells Cody this is his fault. He could’ve left Reigns to die when The Bloodline fell apart, but instead propped him back up, and now look what’s happening.

As he gets closer to the barricade, Cody hops it and the two begin brawling in the crowd. They fight off-camera shot and the camera focuses on the ring, where we see Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have snuck in behind Heyman. Heyman turns around and the two slowly back him into a corner, where he cowers until the theme for Jimmy Uso hits.

He sprints down to the ring and begins brawling with Fatu and Tonga. Uso gets a hold of steel chair and starts whacking bodies. He turns and gets run over by Jacob Fatu. With Uso down, Fatu and Tonga begin to put the boots to him in the corner while a chair is wrapped around his neck. Fatu lays out a referee.

Fatu super kicks another official in a suit. Cody Rhodes comes back into the ring and beats down Tonga. He turns, as does Fatu, and the two have an intense stare down while moving slowly towards each other. They engage and the fight is on.

Cody sends Fatu sailing out of the ring. Tonga and Fatu stare Cody down from the floor while a ton of officials hold them back. Cody’s theme hits to end the chaotic opener. On that note, the show shifts into the first commercial break of the evening.

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin

When the show returns, we see a brief backstage segment. Officials are yelling and arguing with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, when LA Knight comes by and kicks them out of the arena — literally — and leaves.

Back inside the arena, Michin makes her way to the ring for our first match of the evening. The familiar sounds of Chelsea Green’s entrance tune hits next and out comes “The Hot Mess” for the first televised defense of her newly won WWE Women’s United States Championship.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this title tilt. As soon as things get started, Michin looks for her Eat DeFeat finisher out of the gate, but the champ hits the mat and rolls out to the floor to avoid it.

Michin hits a dropkick and covers for a near fall. Green slams Michin into the turnbuckles and runs into a boot by Michin. Michin gets Green caught up in the ropes in a submission hold. Green is able to throw Michin outside the ring and slams her into the barricade.

The action resumes inside the ring again, where Green punches away at Michin as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Green has Michin in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Michin hits a snapmare to get out of the hold and Green bounces back and puts Michin back in a hold.

Michin hits a back suplex and breaks the hold. Michin elbows Green and kicks her in the face and hits two head scissor take downs followed by a dropkick. Michin cannonballs into Green in the corner and covers for a two count. Green hits a cradle facebuster and covers Michin but Michin kicks out.

Green gets on the top turnbuckle and attempts a dropkick but misses. Michin nails Green with some kicks and kicks Piper Niven in the face and senton’s onto Niven outside the ring. Michin gets on the top rope and hits a crossbody but Green rolls through and pins Michin to retain her Women’s U.S. title. Once the match is over, Niven attacks Michin.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green

Los Garza vs. Pretty Deadly

We shoot backstage, where we see Los Garza, Pretty Deadly and The Motor City Machine Guns talking with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. A-Town Down Under comes by and says they deserve a title shot and maybe they’ll go to Raw.

Aldis says MCMG can face A-Town Down Under and Pretty Deadly can battle Los Garza in separate tag-team matches tonight. Inside the arena, Santos Escobar leads Los Garza to the ring for the first of these two bouts. As they finish their entrance, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

