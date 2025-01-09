WWE and Cosm team up for Shared Reality PLE events in Los Angeles and Dallas

Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media and entertainment company, today announced a multi-year partnership with WWE that will see WWE Premium Live Events delivered to fans in Shared Reality at Cosm’s experiential venues in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Fans attending WWE events at Cosm’s venues will be transported ringside to arenas and stadiums around the world, providing them with a front row seat to WWE Premium Live Events and putting them inside the action alongside fellow passionate WWE fans, starting with Royal Rumble at Cosm Dallas on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Cosm’s experiential venues in Los Angeles (Hollywood Park) and Dallas (Grandscape) feature large-scale 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes that bridge the virtual and physical worlds by merging state-of-the-art visuals with the energy and atmosphere of the crowd alongside an elevated food and beverage service.

“At Cosm, we bring fans together to experience the biggest and best events in the world, wherever those events may be taking place,” said Peter Murphy, Senior Vice President of Media and Content, Cosm. “Now, we get to showcase the WWE in Shared Reality, delivering another incredible way for fans to experience their shared passion.”

“Cosm is redefining the future of fan experience,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE. “WWE Premium Live Events are larger than life, and with such an innovative partner in Cosm, we will collectively bring the energy of our biggest moments to an expanded WWE universe.”

The addition of WWE Premium Live Events adds to Cosm’s extensive slate of live sports and entertainment programming, which continues to expand through official partnerships with the NBA, UFC, NFL, ESPN, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, FOX Sports, Prime Video, CBS Sports, and more.

Tickets for Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber can be purchased immediately at Cosm.com or via Cosm’s fully integrated app, which is available in the App Store and on the Google Play Store. Ticketing information for WrestleMania 41 will be announced at a later date.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

