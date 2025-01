Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announced the birth of their second daughter, Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne. Congrats to the couple.

Congratulations Ronda Rousey, I hope you have a happy life ❤#RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/uFCtQInXTd — ROWDY&EST‼️ (@binron11) January 10, 2025

