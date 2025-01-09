Black Bart passes away

Jan 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced via Facebook:

You might know him as Black Bart but to me he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning . He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning . He is Resting In Peace

