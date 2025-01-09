Black Bart passes away

Announced via Facebook:

You might know him as Black Bart but to me he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning . He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning . He is Resting In Peace

Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas-but we were also just buddies. We sat together in the dressing room while Bart spit in his trashcan and constantly joked about everything. Bart meant the world to me. I… pic.twitter.com/ItRybdJphl — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 10, 2025

Black Bart passed away today. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He was a good guy. — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) January 10, 2025

