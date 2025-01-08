Video: 1/8/25 WWE Speed Result
– Candice Lerae retains the WWE Speed Championship against Natalya Neidhart due to reaching the 5 min time limit.
Charlie Dempsey vs Chad Gable set for next week’s #1 Contender’s Tournament