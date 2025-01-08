Stephanie McMahon on Raw’s Netflix success, match added to tonight’s Dynamite card, more
– Stephanie McMahon comments:
#stephaniemcmahon pic.twitter.com/uM2iTHsMCo
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 8, 2025
– Added for tonight’s Dynamite…
TONIGHT! | #AEWDynamite@FMBankArena | Clarksville, TN
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@SNM_Buddy vs @WillOspreay
Matthews aims for revenge vs the man who eliminated his partner from the C2 on Christmas: Will Ospreay!
Buddy vs Ospreay on TBS & Max TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/BmqjeQVpg6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2025
– Happy birthday to…
Happy 78th Birthday to the legendary Luke Williams from The Sheepherders/Bushwackers. Enjoy your day Luke. pic.twitter.com/cfFpfwWESi
— Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) January 8, 2025