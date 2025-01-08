NXT viewership strong for “New Years Evil”
NXT had its third highest rating in the history of the brand last night for their “New Years Evil” television special on the CW Network, drawing in 957,000 viewers and a .0.25 P18-49 rating.
Thank you to all our #WWENXT Superstars for an incredible night at #NewYearsEvil and a heck of a start to 2025!
Huge respect to @TheRock for bringing the ELECTRICITY!! ⚡️ The best is yet to come. #WeAreNXT
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 9, 2025
Don’t get the chance often, but LOVE being on this side of the guardrail…@WWENXT was EPIC!!!
So proud of those men and women…The future keeps getting brighter @ShawnMichaels. pic.twitter.com/5YBcUpdaRQ
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 8, 2025