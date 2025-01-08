NXT viewership strong for “New Years Evil”

Jan 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

NXT had its third highest rating in the history of the brand last night for their “New Years Evil” television special on the CW Network, drawing in 957,000 viewers and a .0.25 P18-49 rating.

