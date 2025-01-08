Nikki Bella opens up about her experience attending Raw

Nikki Bella opened up about her experience attending WWE Raw, reflecting on her journey with the company and the emotional significance of mending past issues. “As everyone knows, the one thing about family, whether it’s a business family or your actual family, there is always at some point a rocky road. That’s life. It happens and emotions happen,” she shared. “We had that rocky road with WWE. The one thing, as I’ve grown over the past few years, and have continued to work on myself, I realized times where I’ve made outbursts out of emotions that I probably shouldn’t have done, and then there are times where I can recognize that I felt hurt and I wanted to be heard, but it probably wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Bella described the joy of returning to WWE and being embraced after those difficulties. “I felt all these emotions because I felt at home and I was so happy to be home. Then, to be so accepted and loved, felt so incredible because things were rocky and there is nothing better than when you have that moment of making up and knowing this bond is so strong because it is pretty much like blood and we are family and will always be connected.”

She likened the experience to a family reunion, emphasizing the importance of reconciliation. “There is no better feeling than going back home and feeling that. Knowing we’ve mended everything and had great conversations. It was like being at Christmas dinner or a family reunion. All is well, we’ve all made up, and I recognize that we are very fortunate to be part of, not only such a great company, but to be in a place where we’ve seen this place grow so much. It felt so good.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

