New SNME poster revealed, Triple H with Giulia (video), and today’s birthdays
– Triple H via X:
Turn the volume up. It’s about to go down…YEET! #SNME comes to you LIVE nationwide from San Antonio, Jan. 25 at 8e/5p @peacock @nbc pic.twitter.com/9QFg8DCLws
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 8, 2025
– WWE posted:
.@giulia0221g is just getting started! #WWENXT | #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/4uBKE3ingC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 8, 2025
– Happy birthday to…
Happy 57th Birthday to former WWF & CMLL Women’s Champion Bull Nakano pic.twitter.com/4TR60ZtqVP
— Ultimate Wrestling Trivia (@UltWresTrivia) January 8, 2025
Happy Birthday Chris Masters pic.twitter.com/C8YOeddSfS
— 帰ってきたパンク (@zcpbFuNWhU7527) January 7, 2025