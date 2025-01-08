1/4/25 AEW Collision Recap

Facing NFL on ESPN and ABC, AEW Collision dropped to 345,000 viewers last Saturday, down 290,000 viewers from the last episode which had the big lead-in from college football. NFL did around 22 million viewers head-to-head. Collision drew a 0.9 rating in 18-49, down 0.11 from the prior week and was #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night, beating every other show other than NFL.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

