– Sheamus confirmed on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” this week, that he has signed a new five year deal with the WWE that will see him wrestle into his early 50s.

– Giulia posted:

This championship is just the beginning. I am the NXT Women’s Champion!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YQlp8TcP7G — GIULIA = ジュリア (@giulia0221g) January 8, 2025

