Videos: The Rock makes an appearance on NXT

The Rock comes out and thanks the fans for supporting the product and the boys and girls in the back…

"If you smellllllll what The Rock is cooking!" What an amazing way to end @wwenxt #NewYearsEvil! pic.twitter.com/DTIVb53954 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) January 8, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

