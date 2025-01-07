Video: Hulk Hogan’s negative reaction on Raw

Jan 7, 2025 - by James Walsh

Well, Los Angeles is not Hulkamania country.

Hulk Hogan was booed quite substantially in front of the Los Angeles crowd at WWE’s debut on Netflix.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

2 Responses

  1. USA #1 says:
    January 7, 2025 at 12:54 pm

    Should of kicked those woke disrespectful snowflake b*tches out of the building!

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    January 7, 2025 at 1:54 pm

    Hogan’s so used to everybody kissing his arse he could barely get back on track for his promo.

    LOVE that for him! Go back to the nursing home, old man. Nobody wants to see you.

    Poor Jimmy Hart though. He’s such a good soul. He didn’t deserve that.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal