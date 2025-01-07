Video: Hulk Hogan’s negative reaction on Raw

Well, Los Angeles is not Hulkamania country.

Hulk Hogan was booed quite substantially in front of the Los Angeles crowd at WWE’s debut on Netflix.

Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

