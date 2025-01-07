Video: Hulk Hogan’s negative reaction on Raw
Well, Los Angeles is not Hulkamania country.
Hulk Hogan was booed quite substantially in front of the Los Angeles crowd at WWE’s debut on Netflix.
Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025
Did you agree w/ the “boooos” for HH?#WWEonNetflix #WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 7, 2025
Should of kicked those woke disrespectful snowflake b*tches out of the building!
Hogan’s so used to everybody kissing his arse he could barely get back on track for his promo.
LOVE that for him! Go back to the nursing home, old man. Nobody wants to see you.
Poor Jimmy Hart though. He’s such a good soul. He didn’t deserve that.