Not only was Becky Lynch not featured on last night’s WWE Raw Netflix premiere, she wasn’t in Los Angeles at all.

Becky was not planned for the Raw Netflix debut, nor was her appearance cut, as reported by a different source.

However, Becky Lynch has agreed to a contract with WWE, and she is expected to be factored into the company’s plans for WrestleMania.

(Source: Fightful)

