Another title change on NXT

Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to win the NXT Heritage Cup.

What a night!

Did everything by the book and won the Heritage cup MY WAY!!!

To top it all off I got to meet the Rock and he told me a great story about my father…

To be honest I’m very blessed to be in this position and I just want to thank all of you for believing in me

— King (@LexisKingWWE) January 8, 2025