Another title change on NXT
Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to win the NXT Heritage Cup.
This one counts! Lexis King is the NEW NXT Heritage Cup Champion!
January 8, 2025
What a night!
Did everything by the book and won the Heritage cup MY WAY!!!
To top it all off I got to meet the Rock and he told me a great story about my father…
To be honest I'm very blessed to be in this position and I just want to thank all of you for believing in me
January 8, 2025
No doubt about this one! Lexis King is the NEW NXT Heritage Cup Champion!!
January 8, 2025