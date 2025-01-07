A preview for tonight’s NXT

– Eddy Thorpe vs Trick Williams (C) vs Oba Femi for the NXT Title

– Roxanne Perez (C) vs Guilia for the NXT Women’s Title

– Kelani Jordan vs Cora Jade vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Lola Vice – #1 contender to the NXT Women’s North American Title

– Fatal Influence vs Shotzi, Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

– Charlie Dempsey (C) vs Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup

– And much more on tonight’s NXT New Years Evil

Join us tonight at 8PM ET for LIVE coverage

