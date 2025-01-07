A preview for tonight’s NXT
– Eddy Thorpe vs Trick Williams (C) vs Oba Femi for the NXT Title
– Roxanne Perez (C) vs Guilia for the NXT Women’s Title
– Kelani Jordan vs Cora Jade vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Lola Vice – #1 contender to the NXT Women’s North American Title
– Fatal Influence vs Shotzi, Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin
– Charlie Dempsey (C) vs Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup
– And much more on tonight’s NXT New Years Evil
BREAKING NEWS: @TheRock is headed to @WWENXT tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/tulTgupTID
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025
