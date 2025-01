2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – PPV of the Year

2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – PPV of the Year

WWE WrestleMania XL (71%, 301 Votes)

AEW All In (13%, 55 Votes)

AEW Revolution (5%, 21 Votes)

AEW All Out (4%, 17 Votes)

WWE Bad Blood (4%, 16 Votes)

WWE Backlash (3%, 13 Votes)

Total Voters: 423

Click here for the 2024 GERWECK.NET Awards

