Video: The Raw on Netflix set

Per PWInsider, WWE will feature a complete 360º seating setup inside the Intuit Dome for #RAW’s Netflix debut episode tomorrow.

There will be a smaller entrance stage, and a new style of announce table is expected.

THE RAW ON NETFLIX STAGE IS SET #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/lG526VPzqA — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 6, 2025

