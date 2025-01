Hulk Hogan appears on a historic RAW tonight on Netflix.

Hogan can barely speak as he gets booed out of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Hogan says the greatest partner he’s ever had in his life is WWE and asks “Whatcha gonna do?!” when WWE and Netflix run wild as he quickly leaves

WWE Hall of Famer HULK HOGAN is here on #RawOnNetflix! pic.twitter.com/OXpLwkzOFv — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

