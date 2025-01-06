Triple H posts a video before Raw, WWE posts a Cena video, length of tonight’s Raw
– Triple H posted:
TONIGHT. @WWE enters the @netflix Era.#WWERaw #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/6SZgriu67b
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2025
– RAW on Netflix is expected be around 3.5 hours long tonight, according to @Wrestlevotes
– WWE posted:
How is that marker moving like that?!
The @JohnCena Farewell Tour kicks off TONIGHT on #RawOnNetflix!
8E/5P on @netflix pic.twitter.com/c5uyZtxrRb
— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2025