Triple H posts a video before Raw, WWE posts a Cena video, length of tonight’s Raw

Jan 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H posted:

– RAW on Netflix is expected be around 3.5 hours long tonight, according to @Wrestlevotes

– WWE posted:

