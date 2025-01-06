Triple H posts a video before Raw, WWE posts a Cena video, length of tonight’s Raw

– Triple H posted:

– RAW on Netflix is expected be around 3.5 hours long tonight, according to @Wrestlevotes

– WWE posted:

How is that marker moving like that?! The @JohnCena Farewell Tour kicks off TONIGHT on #RawOnNetflix!

8E/5P on @netflix pic.twitter.com/c5uyZtxrRb — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2025

