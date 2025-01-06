The Undertaker comments on Raw appearance, Stephanie McMahon appears, CM Punk note

– On the Raw post show, CM Punk shouts out TNA star Chris Bey, before declaring for the Royal Rumble, and calling out both Gunther and Cody Rhodes.

– Stephanie McMahon appears on Raw…

– The Undertaker posted:

The first #WWERaw EVER ✔️ The first #RawOnNetflix ✔️ I wasn’t going to miss the chance to be a part of history again! Congrats to the new champ, @RheaRipley_WWE. pic.twitter.com/8it9Z5X7W2 — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 7, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

