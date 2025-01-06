The Undertaker comments on Raw appearance, Stephanie McMahon appears, CM Punk note

Jan 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– On the Raw post show, CM Punk shouts out TNA star Chris Bey, before declaring for the Royal Rumble, and calling out both Gunther and Cody Rhodes.

– Stephanie McMahon appears on Raw…

– The Undertaker posted:

One Response

  1. What? says:
    January 6, 2025 at 11:52 pm

    Rhea looked positively giddy. Good on her.

