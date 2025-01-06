The Undertaker comments on Raw appearance, Stephanie McMahon appears, CM Punk note
– On the Raw post show, CM Punk shouts out TNA star Chris Bey, before declaring for the Royal Rumble, and calling out both Gunther and Cody Rhodes.
– Stephanie McMahon appears on Raw…
– The Undertaker posted:
I wasn’t going to miss the chance to be a part of history again! Congrats to the new champ, @RheaRipley_WWE. pic.twitter.com/8it9Z5X7W2
Rhea looked positively giddy. Good on her.