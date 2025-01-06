Stephanie McMahon to return for Raw on Netflix debut

– Stephanie McMahon announces her WWE return tonight on RAW’s debut on Netflix.

I’m so proud, I’m crying ❤️ Congratulations @TripleH, Nick Khan, all @WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on @netflix #WWEonNetflix @TKOGrp https://t.co/X39TXhnx6Q — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 6, 2025

