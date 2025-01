According to PWinsider, Becky Lynch has reportedly filmed a supporting role in the upcoming Netflix movie Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler.

Lynch’s role is said to be among a group of golfers that also features former NFL star Reggie Bush.

This means that Happy Gilmore 2 will feature a star from both WWE and AEW as MJF plays Sandler’s son in the movie.

