The Sons of Texas retain ROH tag titles at Wrestle Dynasty

Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara – The Sons of Texas – have successfully defended the ROH Tag Team Championshipsbt defeating House of Torture SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Wrestle Dynasty.

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 5, 2025