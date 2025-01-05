The Sons of Texas retain ROH tag titles at Wrestle Dynasty

Jan 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara – The Sons of Texas – have successfully defended the ROH Tag Team Championshipsbt defeating House of Torture SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Wrestle Dynasty.

