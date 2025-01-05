The Sons of Texas retain ROH tag titles at Wrestle Dynasty
Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara – The Sons of Texas – have successfully defended the ROH Tag Team Championshipsbt defeating House of Torture SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Wrestle Dynasty.
Thank you Tokyo Japan! Thank you @TokyoDomeEvents
Very surreal stepping back in to the Dome. Last time was 92 when my father and I wrestled together.
Thank you @njpwglobal @njpw1972 .
Thank you @ringofhonor and @AEW #WrestleDynasty pic.twitter.com/P9yb8wfp8J
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 5, 2025