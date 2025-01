– RevPro sources confirm to Fightful Select that they would be working with Mercedes Mone to bring title defenses to the United Kingdom with her Undisputed British Championship win at NJPW “Wrestle Dynasty”.

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has expressed interest in Tom Pestock (formerly Baron Corbin) and has been in contact with him, though the extent of their discussions is unclear.

(Source: Fightful)

