WWE debuts a blue mat on Smackdown

On the January 3 episode, Smackdown unveiled a fresh blue ring mat, a notable departure from its previous design.

That mat, used during preparations for Smackdown, was black and featured multiple logos. Notably, a Fortnite logo replaced the Prime logo’s usual spot. Two corners displayed “Riyadh Season,” while the other two featured “Real American Beer,” Hulk Hogan’s brand.

Additionally, there were logos for Cricket, Netflix, and Snickers.

