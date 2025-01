Joe Tessitore to remain on Smackdown, JoJo Offerman works for AEW (photo)

– Triple H has confirmed that Joe Tessitore will be on commentary for the SmackDown brand going forward.

(source: ‘SI Media Pod’ w/ Jimmy Traina)

– Bray Wyatt’s widow, JoJo Offerman, was doing pre-show announcing before AEW “Collision” tonight.

