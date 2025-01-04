Copeland on conversations with Cena on wrestling and retirement

Adam Copeland On Conversations With John Cena About Wrestling And Retirement

Top AEW star Adam Copeland (Cope) spoke with Screen Rant about several topics, including his brief conversations with 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Cope said, “We had talked briefly when he came back and I was with WWE. He said, ‘How are you doing this stuff, man? You’re having half an hour matches and stuff,’ but we haven’t talked about retiring or anything like that.”

On Cena retiring and how he believes the 16-time World Champion has already come to terms with it:

“John’s thought this through, and he’s thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He’s an intelligent man, so, I’m sure he’s already come to terms, and I think he’s been coming to terms with it for a long time. I think it’ll be harder for the fan base to come to terms, which usually ends up being the case.”

