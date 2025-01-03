WWE News and Notes

Jan 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Saturday Night’s Main Event returns on January 25th

– PWInsider reports that the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be international and will take place in Saudi Arabia.

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs LA Knight for the United States Title is announced for next week.

– Announced for next week after the Raw on Netflix Premiere

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Rhodes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal