WWE News and Notes
– Saturday Night’s Main Event returns on January 25th
– PWInsider reports that the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be international and will take place in Saudi Arabia.
– Shinsuke Nakamura vs LA Knight for the United States Title is announced for next week.
– Announced for next week after the Raw on Netflix Premiere
