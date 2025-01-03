Tiffany Stratton wins the WWE Women’s title

Jan 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

From SmackDown:

Bianca Belair takes out Nia Jax with a KOD

Tiffany Stratton takes advantage and cashes in her Women’s Money in The Bank to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

