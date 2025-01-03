Tiffany Stratton wins the WWE Women’s title

From SmackDown:

Bianca Belair takes out Nia Jax with a KOD

Tiffany Stratton takes advantage and cashes in her Women’s Money in The Bank to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

SHE CASHED IN!!! @tiffstrattonwwe is your NEW WWE Women's Champion!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LHIPSJqHuf

Fortune favors the bold, and tonight @tiffstrattonwwe was as bold as you can be.

Congratulations to the NEW WWE Women’s Champion. pic.twitter.com/3Gm3tG4DWI

— Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2025